CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

OTGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of CD Projekt stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

