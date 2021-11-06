Cellframe (CELL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $926,176.00

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Cellframe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Cellframe has a market capitalization of $26.70 million and approximately $926,176.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011955 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000100 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

CELL uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,477,893 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

Buying and Selling Cellframe

