Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on CELTF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Centamin alerts:

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.93. Centamin has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.