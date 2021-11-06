Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.17% of Centennial Resource Development worth $97,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $5,587,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,714. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

