Centrality (CENNZ) Trading Up 116.2% Over Last Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 116.2% higher against the US dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $196.64 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00260225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00097489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

