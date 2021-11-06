Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.10. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 507 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.66 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

