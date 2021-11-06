Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

CTHR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. 749,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $100.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.15.

CTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

