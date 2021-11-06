Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Chart Industries worth $24,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

GTLS stock opened at $192.42 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

