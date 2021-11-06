ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of ChemoCentryx worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

