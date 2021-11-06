Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

