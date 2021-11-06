Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.20. 3,087,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,214. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.07 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

