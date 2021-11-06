Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Posts Earnings Results

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS.

Shares of CLVS stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,193. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $574.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clovis Oncology stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

