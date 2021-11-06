Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Codexis stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -108.56 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 10.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 686.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 143,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 232.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Codexis by 7.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Codexis by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

