Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

