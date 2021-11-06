Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Announces Earnings Results

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53), Briefing.com reports. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 667,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,849. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96.
COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
