Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Announces Earnings Results

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53), Briefing.com reports. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 667,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,849. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

