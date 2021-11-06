Comparing TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TuSimple and OneSpan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92 OneSpan 0 0 3 0 3.00

TuSimple presently has a consensus price target of $57.43, suggesting a potential upside of 51.96%. OneSpan has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.06%. Given OneSpan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneSpan is more favorable than TuSimple.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuSimple and OneSpan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 4,293.27 -$177.87 million N/A N/A OneSpan $215.69 million 3.94 -$5.45 million $0.16 132.06

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple N/A N/A N/A OneSpan -8.92% -5.54% -3.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of OneSpan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneSpan beats TuSimple on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

