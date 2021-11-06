Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Conduent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. 4,124,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,289. Conduent has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conduent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Conduent worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

