Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Cortexyme news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $4,247,246 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after purchasing an additional 275,089 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter worth about $1,996,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTX stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $497.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

