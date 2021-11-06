Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post sales of $508.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $518.00 million and the lowest is $504.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $491.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Covanta’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

CVA stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Covanta has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,681,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Covanta by 136.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after acquiring an additional 105,244 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,322,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after acquiring an additional 67,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

