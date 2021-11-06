CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. CRA International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CRAI stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $92.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,945. CRA International has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $685.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other CRA International news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $690,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

