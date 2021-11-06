Cream Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $25,235.98 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,216.45 or 1.00049710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00058562 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.60 or 0.00570235 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.52 or 0.00307981 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00173911 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014708 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001477 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

