Crowny (CRWNY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $449,176.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Crowny has traded up 58.7% against the US dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $449,176.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00083814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00081356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00099111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.60 or 0.07274360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,135.48 or 0.99919489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

