Crust Network (CRU) Price Tops $28.15 on Major Exchanges

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $57.53 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $28.15 or 0.00045206 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crust Network

CRU is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

