CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Issues Earnings Results

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. CSW Industrials updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.450 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

CSW Industrials stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 74,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,982. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.66. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $102.50 and a one year high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSW Industrials stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

