Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,366. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $264.12 million, a PE ratio of -257.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cumulus Media stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Cumulus Media as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.