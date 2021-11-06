Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.95 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.65. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,246 shares of company stock worth $1,323,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

