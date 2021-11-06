CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.56

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.56 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 1,052,006 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.56. The company has a market cap of £41.80 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

