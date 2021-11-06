D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce sales of $7.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.62 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $6.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.46 billion to $27.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

