DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

AMETEK stock opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average is $133.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,722 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

