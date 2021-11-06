Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $322.69

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 322.69 ($4.22) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70), with a volume of 1,527 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 322.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 346.21. The firm has a market cap of £802.31 million and a PE ratio of -13.53.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

