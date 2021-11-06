DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6,132.67

DCC plc (LON:DCC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,132.67 ($80.12) and traded as high as GBX 6,310 ($82.44). DCC shares last traded at GBX 6,268 ($81.89), with a volume of 313,607 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

Get DCC alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The company has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,181.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,132.67.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.