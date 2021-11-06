DecentBet Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $600,875.94 and approximately $47.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00250757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

