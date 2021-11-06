Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 23,473 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,261% compared to the typical daily volume of 369 call options.

Shares of DCPH opened at $8.82 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $511.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.11% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.