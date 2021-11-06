Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DKL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.85. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $51.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 100.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

