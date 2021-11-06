Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $9.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on DK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

DK opened at $18.40 on Friday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 203,634 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 131,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Delek US by 16.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

