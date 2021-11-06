DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $267.02

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.02 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.55), with a volume of 45,215 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 267.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.71. The stock has a market cap of £701.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70.

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.