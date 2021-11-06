Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $325.70

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.70 ($4.26) and traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.89). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 357 ($4.66), with a volume of 8,404 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £116.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 325.70.

Get Dialight alerts:

In related news, insider Gotthard Haug bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £9,250 ($12,085.18).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.