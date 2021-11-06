Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,077 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Diodes worth $23,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Diodes by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Diodes by 858.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 32,620 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,568,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $107.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,424.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,709 shares of company stock valued at $13,331,608. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.