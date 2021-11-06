Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.50

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.50 and traded as low as $49.45. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 2,314,418 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $2,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 148,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 108,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,453,000.

