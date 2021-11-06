disBalancer Market Cap Hits $2.17 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $168,623.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, disBalancer has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00083215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00079411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00100293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,393.40 or 0.07237358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,540.78 or 0.99730307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022402 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,590,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,184,231 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.