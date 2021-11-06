Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISCA stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. 6,208,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. Discovery has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

