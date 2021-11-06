Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. Discovery has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

