DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Trading 4.3% Higher

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc. (OTC:DMGGF)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 526,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,419,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86.

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. It manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded on April 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

