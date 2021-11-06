DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0255 on Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $406,578.64 and $3,659.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00087341 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001115 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 82.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001056 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,915,390 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

