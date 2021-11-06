Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.61 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.78 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.92 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $225.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.15. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

