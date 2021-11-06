Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.43

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.43 and traded as high as C$58.20. Dollarama shares last traded at C$57.51, with a volume of 250,246 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.42 billion and a PE ratio of 29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.43.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$4,651,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,146,872. Also, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$952,000.00. Insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330 over the last three months.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

