Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.68

Nov 6th, 2021

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.68 and traded as high as C$22.97. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$22.01, with a volume of 128,836 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of C$715.44 million and a P/E ratio of 20.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

