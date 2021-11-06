Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.68

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.68 and traded as high as C$22.97. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$22.01, with a volume of 128,836 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of C$715.44 million and a P/E ratio of 20.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

