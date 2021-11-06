Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. 353,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $514.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorian LPG stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Dorian LPG worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

