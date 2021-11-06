DP Poland (LON:DPP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.18

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.51 ($0.10). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 34,375 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.39. The company has a market capitalization of £45.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.54.

DP Poland

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

