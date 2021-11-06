Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.67.

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DUOL opened at $153.73 on Friday. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $118.54 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.79.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $210,522,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

